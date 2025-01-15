Peaceful Elections, Yatra Indicate Stability In J&K: Army Chief

Addressing the nation during the 77th Army Day celebrations held in Pune, Dwivedi said J&K has witnessed a significant reduction in violence, as evidenced by the peaceful conduct of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as well as the Amarnath Yatra.

He said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved due to the continuous efforts of the security forces.“The peaceful completion of key events, including the elections and the religious pilgrimage, was a clear indicator of the positive changes taking place,” he said, adding that in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, the continued stringent efforts of the security forces have resulted in a considerable reduction in violence.

These improvements, he said, reflect a more stable environment in the region.

The Army Chief also discussed the broader security situation along India's northern borders.“While the situation remains sensitive, the Indian Army is fully prepared to address any challenges that may arise. We are fully ready to tackle any kind of situation,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Regarding the situation on the western borders, General Dwivedi said,“The ceasefire is maintained along the Line of Control (LoC), but attempts of infiltration are being made.”

Meanwhile, the Army Chief honoured the families of soldiers who were awarded the Sena Medal (gallantry) posthumously for their bravery in counter-terrorism operations. He paid tribute to their sacrifice in serving the nation.

Whatever was done in Galwan shouldn't get repeated

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said the situation along the northern border is stable but at the same time sensitive, asserting that“whatever was done in Galwan should not get repeated”.

He also said that his force is fully ready and capable to deal with any situation.

The Army chief underlined that special attention has been given to develop modern equipment and critical infrastructure at the northern border.

“We have to make sure that whatever was done in Galwan should not get repeated,” he told reporters after the 77th Army Day celebrations here.

“It means our eyes and ears and a whole-of-nation approach should be focussed towards that. Whether it's a diplomatic effort or military effort or even MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), in terms of CAPF effort, we all should converge on this issue and make sure that we should not get any such surprises in the future,” the Army chief said.

The eastern Ladakh military standoff between India and China began in May 2020 and a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between the two neighbours.

To a query about the situation along the northern border, he said,“The northern borders are safe because the Indian Army is sitting there with required deployment to hold the fort”.

An agreement was recently firmed up between India and China on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The move marked a significant development in the pursuit of reduced tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash.

In his address at the Army Day celebrations here, the Army chief also said that ceasefire is maintained along the Line of Control (LoC) but“attempts to infiltrate continue”.

Sustained efforts by security forces in the inner areas of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in decrease in violence there.

“We will continue on the path to make the Indian Army a modern, agile, adaptable, technology-enabled and a capable force in the future,” Gen Dwivedi said.

The parade saw the display of some of the cutting-edge platforms of the Army, a fly-past by three Su-30 aircraft, beside several marching contingents.

An all-girl contingent of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and an all-woman Agniveer contingent of the Corps of Military Police (CMP) Centre and School, and 12 marching 'robotic mules' registered their presence in the Army Day Parade for the first time.

The Army chief said the 77th Army Day Parade taking place in Pune holds special significance as it has been a place of valour since the Maratha rule.

The Army Day celebration in Pune reflects“our deep link” with heritage of the region, he said.

Pune hosted the celebrations for the first time. The Army Day Parade (ADP) took place at Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre here which comes under the Army's Southern Command. (With PTI, KNO Inputs)





Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now