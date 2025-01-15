Kuwait Amir Visits UK King In Dumfries House
1/15/2025 3:03:29 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
AYRSHIRE, Scotland, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the official delegation accompanying him visited Wednesday his majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, in response to an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III.
During the meeting, both leaders held friendly talks that reflected the depth of the historical and solid relations between the State of Kuwait and the friendly United Kingdom.
They emphasized eagerness to continue work to enhance joint cooperation in all areas.
For his part, His Majesty King Charles III expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for accepting the invitation, which reflected the depth of the strong relations between the two friendly countries and peoples. (end)
