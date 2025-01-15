Griffith Foods Launches Its First Alternative Proteins Portfolio

(MENAFN- 3BL) Partnering with customers to create new alternative protein products is nothing new to Griffith Foods. In fact, we have been developing plant-based and vegan solutions for over 50 years. However, we are excited to announce that we are launching an Alternative Proteins Portfolio, a first step in our quest to make to make this category a cornerstone of our business.

In 2023, as part of its Long Range Planning and 2030 Aspirations, Griffith Foods committed to expanding its presence in Alternative Proteins. One driver for this decision is financial: products in this sector have tremendous growth potential. However, equally important to the company is the ability of Alternative Proteins to help us achieve our goals in regenerative agriculture, net zero emissions, nutrition, and serving the underserved. We prioritized Alternative Proteins because it can play a role in achieving many of our corporate objectives.

Today, we formally launch our first Alternative Proteins Portfolio. The objective of this initiative is to showcase the great products our talented chefs and R&D colleagues from across the globe have already developed. The portfolio includes on-trend food concepts featuring these products. For some customers, the portfolio's concepts and products may serve an immediate need. In other cases, they may serve as inspiration for a new idea that requires additional development or a custom solution. Regardless, our alternative protein team at Griffith Foods is here to help with solutions across across our key categories including seasoning, sauces & dressings, binders, coatings, and all-in-one mixes.

Our next step is to expand our product portfolio. In the coming years, we will bring innovation to market to better serve the needs of the industry. By partnering with our customers, we are confident the we will bring our aspirations, and those of our customers, to fruition.

Why Alternative Proteins?

Scaling alternative proteins to complement traditional animal protein is important to the future of the world. That's because alternative proteins offer solutions to many pain points within the food industry including:



Maximizing our available resources to serve a growing population – as the world's population grows to ~10 billion in 2050, increasing food production with fewer resources is essential.

Scaling sustainability – alternative proteins offer opportunities for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, advancing regenerative agriculture, and reducing water and land use.

Improving human health and nutrition – people following a plant-based diet may reduce consumption of saturated fats, dietary cholesterol, and sodium, while benefiting from increased fiber intake. Making food accessible and affordable – there is a need for more accessible and affordable protein sources.

The good news is that consumers realize the benefits of alternative proteins and are acting accordingly. A custom research study conducted by Griffith Foods in 2023 revealed that:



78% of global consumers believe plant-based foods have parity or better nutrition compared to animal-based proteins

72% of global consumers look for products with a reduced carbon footprint 60% of global meat eaters considered or took action to reduce meat consumption

The food industry recognizes that ongoing improvements are needed to fully delight and satisfy consumers – especially in the areas of taste, texture, nutrition, and affordability. In addition, there are opportunities to better serve consumers with fresh approaches including hybrids and vegetable forward concepts.

Griffith Foods' Commitment

Griffith Foods' leadership team has been focused on the future of food since its inception in 1919. Now part of its 2030 Aspirations, the company committed to the following focus areas where alternative proteins can play a key role:



Partnering to create sustainable food system networks with specific focus on regenerative agriculture and net zero supply chains

Developing a nutritious and sustainable portfolio with a specific goal of growing alternative proteins to 10 percent of the overall business Developing nutritious, affordable, and accessible products for underserved markets and consumers in need

Interested in learning more? Download our full portfolio

View original content here.