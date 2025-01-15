BUBBA® Has Reinvented The Fish Scale AGAIN

"BUBBA changed the game with their innovative Pro Series Smart Fish Scale. The new SFS Lite offers some of the same pro-grade features and gamification capabilities for casual fishing trips with buddies, all at a price that everyday anglers can appreciate."







- Justin

Hamner, 2024 Bassmaster Classic Champion



The BUBBA SFS Lite boasts a full-color display, as well as the iconic BUBBA non-slip grip for a comfortable, dependable hold. It's lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, and it captures precise measurements with BUBBA's advanced auto-lock technology.

The accompanying app makes the SFS Lite the best scale in its class, allowing anglers to log catches and trips, creating a rich database to provide backup for their next big fish story,

but the capabilities of the SFS Lite don't stop there. When it's time to level-up, anglers can upgrade their app to the BUBBA Pro subscription, unleashing the full potential of the SFS Lite by unlocking three powerful fishing modes:



Rally : Track catches and share a 'personal best'.

Competition: Face off with up to four friends on a single device and access real-time leader tracking. Tournament : Manage a livewell with up to eight fish with BUBBA's robust smart culling technology, and host or join live tournaments with anglers across the globe.

"BUBBA has reimagined what a fishing scale can do," said Dave Washburn, VP of Operations at Major League Fishing. "Their Smart Fishing Scale series is a game changer for casual anglers enjoying a weekend outing with friends all the way up the ranks to top pros fishing for $300,000 paydays. It's nothing short of revolutionary."

