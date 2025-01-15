American Oncology Network Appoints Charlie Goddard As General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing community oncology networks, today announced the appointment of Charlie Goddard as General Counsel.







“We are pleased to welcome Charlie to the AON leadership team,” said Todd Schonherz , AON's chief executive officer.“Charlie has built an impressive legal career, and his healthcare expertise makes him a perfect fit for this essential role. His deep knowledge of health law will be invaluable as we continue to grow AON.”

Goddard brings more than 15 years of legal experience in healthcare law, corporate governance, and compliance. His expertise includes fraud and abuse prevention, data privacy and cyber security, dispute resolution, and the negotiation and execution of high-stakes commercial transactions.

“I am honored to join AON's executive team,” said Goddard.“AON's mission to make cancer care affordable and accessible in communities across the country is inspiring. I am excited to bring my expertise to the team, work collaboratively, and build meaningful relationships to drive positive outcomes for our patients and providers.”

“The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, creating new opportunities and challenges that require the expertise Charlie brings,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD , AON's chief medical officer.“I am confident Charlie will serve as a valuable strategic partner, helping us navigate complexities while advancing our strategic initiatives.”

Prior to joining AON, Goddard held positions at an AmLaw 100 firm and served as general counsel for a leading orthopedic surgery group. He is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Law and is licensed to practice in all Florida state courts and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

