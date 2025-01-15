Southfield Capital Announces The Promotion Of Chris Grambling To Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle private equity firm, announced today that Chris Grambling has been promoted to Partner.

Since joining Southfield as a Vice President in 2018, Chris has added significant value to Southfield, and his strategic insight and dedication have been instrumental to the firm's success. In his new role as Partner, Chris will continue to provide invaluable leadership and further drive greater impact for an even more successful future for Southfield.

Andy Levison, Managing Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "Chris has been a dedicated leader for a number of years, consistently demonstrating excellence and commitment. He personifies Southfield's culture."

Chris is currently on the board of directors of Business Development Resources, Kelvin Group, Milrose Consultants, and Alba Wheels Up, and previously served on the board of Ntiva.

Prior to joining Southfield, Chris was a Senior Associate at A&M Capital Opportunities, where he focused on growth-oriented investments in the lower middle market. Prior to joining A&M Capital, Chris was a Senior Associate at RFE Investment Partners, a lower middle-market private equity fund focused on growing companies in the niche manufacturing, business services and healthcare services industries. Previously, Chris was an Associate of TAP Advisors, a boutique investment banking and advisory firm. Chris began his career as an Analyst in the M&A group at Deutsche Bank Securities.

Reflecting on his promotion, Chris stated, "I'm excited to step into this new role as Partner and eager to continue our dedication to growth, innovation, and value creation for our investors and portfolio companies."

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: Josh Finkel, [email protected]

SOURCE Southfield Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED