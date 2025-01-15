Rembrandt Charms Supports Disaster Relief For LA Fires
Date
1/15/2025 8:46:49 AM
California Map Charm (Style 3294)
California Palm Tree Charm (Style 5315)
Los Angeles Disc Charm (Style 6264)
"We are deeply moved by the challenges faced by individuals and families affected by the Los Angeles fires," said Eric Lux, President of Rembrandt Charms. "As a company that celebrates life's memories, we feel compelled to contribute to the recovery efforts, offering hope and support during this difficult time."
Proceeds from these charm sales will go directly to Jewelers of America Disaster Relief Fund,
and to the RJO Disaster Relief Fund,
providing vital resources and assistance to those impacted by the fires.
How to Help:
Customers can visit
to locate a local dealer purchase these charms. Every dollar spent will make a difference in aiding disaster relief efforts. Retailers can contact Rembrandt to order the charms.
About Rembrandt Charms:
For over 55 years, Rembrandt Charms has been dedicated to creating timeless keepsakes that capture life's most meaningful moments. Rooted in quality and craftsmanship, the company remains committed to giving back and supporting communities in need.
Contact Information:
John Lavelle
Marketing Director
Rembrandt Charms
716-791-3875
[email protected]
Rembrandtcharms
SOURCE Rembrandt Charms
