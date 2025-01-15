(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for lightweight, durable materials in the and automotive industries, coupled with growing green building initiatives, drives the basalt fiber market. Austin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Basalt Fiber Size was valued at USD 269.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 733.5 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” Basalt Fiber Market Sees Rapid Growth Driven by Sustainable Innovations and Expanding Applications Across Key Industries The Basalt Fiber Market is witnessing rapid growth due to rising demand for sustainable, durable materials with high tensile strength, thermal resistance, and corrosion resistance, particularly in construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine sectors. Notable advancements include the July 2024 introduction of high-tensile basalt fiber reinforcement in India for concrete and infrastructure projects, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials, and Basanite's November 2024 patent for basalt fiber rebar production, which enhances its market presence in concrete reinforcement. Additionally, Mafic USA's 2021 launch of its largest basalt fiber production facility supports the growing demand for lightweight, high-performance automotive components, while its 2020 collaboration with The Materials Group expanded basalt fiber applications in thermoplastics, showcasing the industry's innovation and expansion efforts.

BASALTEX NV (Basalt Fabrics, Basalt Yarn)

BGF Industries (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Mats)

Kamenny Vek (Continuous Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving)

Mafic SA (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving)

Mudanjiang Basalt Fiber Co. (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Yarn)

INCOTELOGY GmbH (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Composite Materials)

JFE RockFiber Corp. (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Mesh)

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Ltd (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving)

Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology (Basalt Roving, Basalt Mats)

Technobasalt-Invest LLC (Continuous Basalt Fiber, Basalt Yarn)

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co. (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Chopped Strand)

Basalt Fiber Tech (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Fabric)

Beijing Jingcheng Group (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Yarn)

Jiangsu Tianlong Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving)

Nizhny Novgorod Basalt Fiber Plant (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Mats)

Owens Corning (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving)

Rockwood Basalt Fiber (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Yarn) Shanxi Xinfeng Basalt Fiber Co., Ltd (Basalt Fiber, Basalt Roving) Basalt Fiber Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 269.9 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 733.5 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product Type (Continuous Basalt Fibers, Super Thin Basalt Fibers, Staple Thin Basalt Fibers, Basalt Scale & Materials)

. By Form (Discrete, Continuous)

. By Application (Non-Composites, Composites)

. By End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Wind Energy, Marine, Others) Key Drivers . Technological Advancements in Basalt Fiber Production Techniques Enhance Product Availability and Performance

. Rising Adoption of Basalt Fiber Reinforcement in Concrete to Improve Durability and Longevity in Construction

Continuous Basalt Fibers Drive Dominance in the Product Type Segment with High Strength and Durability

In 2023, Continuous Basalt Fibers dominated the market with a 45% share due to their excellent mechanical properties and durability, making them ideal for reinforcement in concrete, composites, and construction materials, offering enhanced strength and corrosion resistance.

Continuous Form Dominates the Form Segment with a Superior Strength-to-Weight Ratio and Versatility

The continuous form segment led the market in 2023 with a 65% share, driven by the superior strength-to-weight ratio and long-lasting performance, making them highly suitable for high-performance applications in industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction.

Composites Segment Thrives Due to Enhanced Mechanical Properties in Key Industries

In 2023, the Composites segment dominated the basalt fiber market with a 60% share, driven by basalt fibers' excellent ability to improve the mechanical properties of composite materials, used extensively in automotive and aerospace applications for improved performance.

Construction & Infrastructure Leads End-Use Industry Segment with Superior Durability and Corrosion Resistance

The Construction & Infrastructure industry led the market in 2023 with a 40% share, fueled by basalt fiber's superior durability, corrosion resistance, and strength, which is particularly crucial for reinforcing concrete structures like roads and bridges.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific's Dominance in Basalt Fiber Market Driven by Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the basalt fiber market with a 50% share, primarily due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Japan, which significantly increased the demand for high-performance materials in construction and infrastructure projects, including major investments in roads, bridges, and residential buildings that recognize basalt fiber's durability and strength.

North America's Fastest Growth in Basalt Fiber Market Driven by Rising Demand for Lightweight, High-Strength Materials

In 2023, North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the basalt fiber market, with a CAGR of 7%, fueled by the rising demand for advanced materials in the aerospace, automotive, and construction sectors, particularly as industries focus on lightweight and high-strength solutions, exemplified by the increasing use of basalt fiber composites in aircraft components and sustainable building practices in the construction industry.

Recent Developments



July 2024: Jogani Reinforcement introduced high-tensile basalt fiber reinforcement for India's concrete and infrastructure sectors, enhancing durability and sustainability. November 2024: Basanite patented a new method for producing basalt fiber rebar, improving manufacturing efficiency and performance for eco-friendly construction solutions.

The Basalt Fiber Market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and durable materials across various industries, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine. Known for its exceptional properties such as high tensile strength, excellent thermal resistance, and corrosion resistance, basalt fiber is becoming a preferred choice for reinforcement in concrete and infrastructure projects. Recent innovations, including the introduction of high-tensile basalt fiber reinforcement and advancements in production methods, further enhance its appeal as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials. Companies are actively investing in expanding production capabilities and exploring new applications, solidifying basalt fiber's position as a key player in the materials industry and supporting the shift towards more sustainable construction practices.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction



Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions) Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary



Market Overview

Regional Synopsis Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology



Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis



Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape



List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements Market Positioning and Branding

7. Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation, by Product Type

8. Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation, by Form

9. Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion





