Mantech Wins U.S. Navy AI Contest

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a premier provider of AI, systems engineering and mission-focused solutions, has won“first place” in the U.S. Navy's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio Optimization Challenge.

This recognition highlights the groundbreaking work of ManTech Data Scientist Nicole Manno and Engineering Fellow Tammy Bogart. Their winning solution showcased the power of ManTech's Smart Portfolio Solution (MSPS) and ManTech Enterprise Smart Assistant (MESA), demonstrating how generative AI can rapidly identify and replace obsolescent systems data. Their approach significantly reduces processing time and costs, underscoring ManTech's ability to solve mission-critical challenges with speed and precision.

“ManTech has been delivering AI to clients for more than a decade and today we build AI into everything we do,” said Dr. Douglas Orellana, ManTech's Vice President of Intelligent Engineering.“Winning this prestigious award showcases how we are shaping the future in exciting new ways that raise the benchmark on successful AI.”

MSPS is built on ManTech's Engineering Data Fabric (EDF), incorporating the company's digital thread and smart agents to find and connect to a wide range of data through a simple user interface. EDF leverages semantic integration across tool- agnostic domain engineering data sets, providing the foundation for MSPS to streamline engineering processes and workflows.

Generative AI can equip the EDF with smart agents like interactive chatbots, empowering users – including those without expertise in different languages – to query and reason easily with complex engineering data. When deployed across a system lifecycle, the EDF finds mission-critical obsolescent data, supplants it with vital replacement data and ensures the systems reliability and performance essential to operational readiness.

Large enterprises often lack ready access to their obsolescent data. Adding to that challenge – each vendor they use might display that data differently. MSPS and MESA can find this data in minutes for analysis, helping clients perform analysis to discover any data obsolescence, find replacements and determine the impact of updates to a system – all at a significantly lower cost than conventional methods.

The Navy AI Challenge is sponsored by Palmetto Tech Bridge (PTB) and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command's Program Executive Office Manpower, Logistics, and Business Solutions (NAVWAR PEO MLB). The final contest judging and award was conducted recently at the Eastern Defense Summit event in Charleston, SC.

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that support national and homeland security.

