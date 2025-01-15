Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Set To Surge With A 9.8% CAGR By 2030 Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like Endo International, Purdue Pharma, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are advancing transdermal drug delivery devices and improving therapy outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices - Global Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a thorough analysis of the transdermal drug delivery devices market, focusing on adoption trends, technological innovations, and market dynamics worldwide. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market's growth trajectory, covering historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and key factors driving the increasing demand for transdermal drug delivery systems in the healthcare industry.

The report highlights key statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in transdermal drug delivery devices, and their transformative role in improving patient care. It examines the impact of these devices across various therapeutic areas such as pain management, hormone replacement, and nicotine addiction treatment, emphasizing their advantages in providing controlled, sustained drug release with improved patient compliance, comfort, and convenience.

Furthermore, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, identifying key players in the transdermal drug delivery devices market and the cutting-edge technologies expected to drive future growth. It presents an in-depth review of ongoing developments, clinical applications, and innovations in device design, serving as a valuable resource for understanding market dynamics and anticipating future trends in this growing healthcare sector.

To Know in detail about the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Report:

. The global transdermal drug delivery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030.

. North America is anticipated to dominate the transdermal drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.

. In July 2024, Kindeva Drug Delivery's Woodbury, MN facility received FDA classification for integrated and standalone analytical services.

. In March 2024, PassPort Technologies announced positive interim results for Zolmitriptan PassPort® using a transdermal microporation system for migraines.

. In February 2024, LTS LOHMANN launched UDENYCA® on-body injector for post-chemotherapy infection risk reduction, FDA-approved in December 2023.

. Key players include Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Mylan, UCB SA, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Endo International, Purdue Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acrux Limited, Lavipharm, Lead Chemicals Co., and others.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Overview:

The transdermal drug delivery devices market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in non-invasive drug administration technologies that enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes. These devices deliver medications through the skin, bypassing the gastrointestinal system and reducing the risk of side effects. Key applications include pain management, hormonal therapies, and treatment of chronic conditions. Increasing demand for convenience, improved drug efficacy, and rising homecare setting adoption are major factors fueling market expansion. Additionally, innovations in drug formulations, material science, and regulatory approvals are propelling the development of next-generation transdermal delivery systems, offering a promising future for the market.

Get a Free sample for the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type (Drug-In-Adhesive Patches, Matrix Patches, Reservoir Membrane Patches, and Microneedle Patches)

. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Application (Pain Management, Hormonal Applications, Central Nervous System Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others).

. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices epidemiology trends @ Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Dynamics:

Globally, coronary (ischemic) heart disease affected approximately 244.1 million people in 2020, with the highest prevalence rates seen in regions such as North Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Eastern Europe. Similarly, dementia, as reported by Alzheimer's Disease International, impacted over 55 million people worldwide in 2020, and the numbers are expected to double every 20 years, reaching 82 million by 2030 and 152 million by 2050. Additionally, migraines are an extraordinarily prevalent neurological condition, with around 39 million people in the US and 1 billion people globally affected, making it the third most common illness worldwide. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions like central nervous system disorders and cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the demand for transdermal drug delivery devices, further fueling the market.

However, despite the potential for growth, there are limitations to the market expansion of transdermal drug delivery devices. Common disadvantages include skin irritation, edema at the site of application, and the slow penetration of certain drugs, especially those with hydrophilic structures. These issues can prevent the achievement of therapeutic drug levels, potentially hindering the widespread adoption of these devices and limiting their market growth over the forecast period.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market:

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the transdermal drug delivery devices market, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain, central nervous system disorders, and cardiovascular diseases in the region. The growing use of contraceptives and the surge in research activities related to transdermal drug delivery systems are expected to be key factors influencing the market's growth during the forecast period. The American Heart Association's projection that over 130 million US adults will have some form of heart disease by 2035, along with the rising cases of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, further contributes to this trend.

In 2023, over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, a number projected to reach nearly 13 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Additionally, approximately 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease annually in the US, as reported by the Parkinson's Foundation. The growing number of individuals with chronic conditions in North America is expected to significantly drive the demand for transdermal drug delivery devices in the region, boosting the market's overall growth.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers:

. The growing preference for non-invasive methods of drug administration, offering improved patient compliance and reduced side effects, is driving the adoption of transdermal drug delivery devices.

. Innovations in drug formulations, microneedle patches, and skin-permeation technologies are enhancing the efficiency and expanding the applications of transdermal drug delivery systems.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Barriers:

. Issues such as skin irritation, allergies, and the limitation of delivering only specific types of drugs (e.g., lipophilic, low-molecular-weight compounds) hinder market growth.

. The cost of developing advanced transdermal drug delivery devices, coupled with stringent regulatory requirements, poses challenges for manufacturers and limits market expansion.

To learn more about Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices drivers and barriers, visit @ Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Layout

8. Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Related Report:

Diabetes Market:

Chronic Pain Market:

Nicotine Addiction Market:

Nausea and Vomiting Induced by Motion Sickness Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.