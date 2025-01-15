Kuwait Prime Minister Updates His Financial Disclosure Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Al-Abdullah on Wednesday visited headquarters of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) updating his disclosure data, declared NAZAHA Chairperson Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim.

His Highness the Prime Minister's keenness on being physically present at the authority's headquarters to update his financial disclosure information affirms his support for NAZAHA and sends a message to everybody with respect of the necessity to present and update the financial disclosure, he said in a statement to KUNA.

The Prime Minister's step positively impacts on disseminating transparency and integrity among the State personnel, Al-Ibrahim said, affirming that combating corruption tops the Government manifesto priorities.

He added that His Highness the Prime Minister praised the authority, its work mechanisms and the achievements it has made in its realm, calling upon all ministries, public and non-government authorities to cooperate with NAZAHA for the optimum execution of Kuwait strategy for boosting integrity, transparency and combating corruption.

Al-Ibrahim said he along with the staff were pleased with the prime minister's visit, expressing admiration of His Highness for setting an example to follow for everyone to adhere to rules of establishing the authority. (end)

