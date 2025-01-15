Facing Fire Over Hqs Named After Indira Gandhi, Cong Calls It ‘Institution That Will Lead INC Into New Age’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) For the Indian National (INC), January 15 will go down in the party's records as a historic date with the grand old party shifting its decades-old office from 24, Akbar Road to 9A, Kotla Road.

However, the christening of Congress headquarters after ex-Prime Indira Gandhi's name stoked a major row with the BJP taking jab at the former and accusing it of keeping the Gandhi family above every other veteran leader.

BJP called out Congress' 'double standards' and 'posturing' in seeking honour and respect for the former PM Manmohan Singh by demanding a memorial in his name. After Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Congress had raised demands that his mortal remains be cremated at a designated place in the capital, which would also serve as his memorial in the future. However, failing to receive any assurance from the Centre, the party accused it of disregarding and disowning his contributions.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal took to X to elaborate on the significance of January 15 and said that Indira Bhavan is not just a new building but“an institution that will carry forward the rich legacy of the Indian National Congress into the new modern age.”

“From the freedom struggle to the present moment of fighting against fascist forces, our history will be remembered and commemorated in this Bhavan at 9A, Kotla Road, New Delhi,” KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) said.

The new Congress headquarters was inaugurated this morning by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi and various senior leaders.

“This Bhavan will serve as a state-of-the-art centre for our party's crucial affairs,” Venugopal further said.

24, Akbar Road, the erstwhile Congress headquarters was the grand party's home for nearly five decades and recorded its all political ups and downs.

Soon after the inauguration of 9A, Kotla Road Congress headquarters, the BJP accused the grand old party of ignoring and neglecting the legacy of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and asked why it named the building after Indira Gandhi and not after the country's noted economist.

Congress leaders brushed aside the BJP's charges and said that the Indira Bhavan was acceptable to all.

"Indira Bhawan is accepted by all. No one from Manmohan Singh's family has any objection to it," Congress MP Rajeev Shukla told newsmen.