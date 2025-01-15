Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October 2024 to no later than 31 January 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here:

From 13 January until 14 January 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 689,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 295.7596 per share.

The fourth and final tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.

Overview of transactions: