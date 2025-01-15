CGS Names Vladimir Sterescu President Of Global Outsourcing Division; CGS Invests In People And Tech To Drive Growth For BPO Clients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CGS veterans Cristian Berdilă and Michael Mills also elevated to new leadership roles

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Generated Solutions, (CGS), a global provider of software applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and business process outsourcing services, today announced the of Vladimir Sterescu to President of its global outsourcing division. Additionally, Cristian Berdilă has been named Vice President of Operations for CGS Romania, and Michael Mills has taken on the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success. The strategic appointments highlight CGS's commitment to delivering exceptional outsourcing services- spanning customer support, technical assistance, tele sales, and back-office support - to clients in industries such as retail, hospitality, financial services, and technology.

“Vlad's extensive expertise and innovative approaches to driving client success make him the ideal leader for our outsourcing division,” said Phil Friedman, President and CEO of CGS.“The next few years will be transformational in customer experience as clients embrace AI and other advanced technologies. CGS's partnership advantage is that we were born as a tech firm, and we are therefore uniquely positioned to help clients improve efficiencies while also elevating their customer experiences.”

Since joining CGS more than 20 years ago, Sterescu has held key leadership roles including Country Manager for CGS Romania and Senior Vice President of Call Center Solutions for the EMEA region. Sterescu has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the company's European business operations. Under his leadership, CGS Romania has become a hub for delivering exceptional business process outsourcing (BPO) services to clients across a range of industries, from telecommunications and technology to finance and retail.

As Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Success, Michael Mills will lead the development and execution of sales strategies, cultivate strategic client relationships, and oversee the implementation of global contact center solutions. Drawing on his extensive project management expertise, Mills has long been committed to delivering client-centric solutions that achieve measurable results. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mills previously held executive roles with IBM Corporation and Northrop Grumman, leading sales management, technical solution design and development, and transformation projects.

In Cristian Berdilă's new role, he will spearhead all operations service delivery across six centers and 4,200 employees, reinforcing CGS Romania's role as a trusted outsourcing partner to Fortune 500 clients across IT, telecom, banking, and retail sectors. Berdilă started his CGS career in 2005, first as a contact center agent doing collections for US clients. His ascent demonstrates the growth potential for agent roles at CGS. Throughout his tenure at CGS, Berdilă has led operational strategies for five centers – four in Romania and one in South Africa – employing over 2,500 professionals to deliver world-class outsourcing services with a focus on customer service, technical support, client relations, and telemarketing.

“The imperative for clients to deliver outstanding omnichannel experiences to their customers with the best people and technology has never been more urgent. We understand that one bad experience is all it takes for a customer to churn and growth to be stymied,” said Steresco.“Under Phil's leadership, we've built an organization that is committed to helping our clients elevate their customer experiences and attain their business objectives. I'm inspired by this mission.”

