Neurogenomics Market Forecast And Trends Analysis To 2031: Healthcare Investments And Early Detection Drive Robust Uptake Of Neurogenomics Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurogenomics Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering Application End User - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The neurogenomics market is projected to reach $4.68 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the neurogenomics market is driven by the declining costs of sequencing, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing utilization of advanced sequencing technologies in disease diagnostics & precision medicine, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, improvements in regulatory & reimbursement scenarios for gene sequencing, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing funding for research activities, the growing need for the early detection & prevention of neurological disorders, technological advancements in neurogenomics products, and government initiatives promoting the use of sequencing in clinical & research applications.

However, the high prices of neurogenomics products, the low chances of identifying positive, actionable mutations for precision medicine, and ethical & legal issues related to sequencing-based diagnosis are factors restraining the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, emerging economies, and rising awareness regarding neurological disorders are expected to generate growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, the dynamic regulatory landscape, the limited expertise & sequencing capabilities of small & medium-sized laboratories, the shortage of sequencing professionals, and the high capital investments required for sequencing setups are major challenges impacting the growth of the neurogenomics market.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolios, geographic presence, and key strategic developments of leading market players during 2021-2024. The key players operating in the neurogenomics market are Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Revvity, Pacific Biosciences of California, Danaher, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and MGI Tech Co.

The Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) segment was estimated to account for the largest share of 63.9% of the neurogenomics market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for next-generation sequencing solutions from end users, the recurring use of sample preparation consumables in neurological research, the increasing affordability of NGS, and the growth in genomic studies.

The research segment is expected to account for the larger share of 61.6% of the neurogenomics market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the decreasing costs of advanced solutions used in neurogenomics, increasing R&D efforts of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for advancing precision medicine & drug discovery, and the use of informatics solutions to find pharmacological targets, confirm therapeutic hypotheses, and predict the potential safety of inhibitory compounds aimed at molecular targets.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44.6% of the neurogenomics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' increasing R&D spending and the rising incidence of neurological diseases, which drives the adoption of advanced products among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

