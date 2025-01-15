Qatar Chamber joins Global Women Economic Forum in Bahrain

(MENAFN) Qatar Chamber took part in the Global Women Economic Forum and Exhibition, organized by the Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society in Manama, Bahrain.



Representing Qatar Chamber was Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, a board member and Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum. Al Ahmadani participated in a panel discussion titled “The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Empowering Economies.” The discussion highlighted the pivotal role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in fostering economic development, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable growth on both regional and global scales.



The panel further examined how PPPs contribute to creating employment opportunities, advancing technology, and boosting global competitiveness, all aimed at building robust and thriving economies capable of addressing future challenges.



Al Ahmadani emphasized Qatar’s strong commitment to public-private collaboration, particularly within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030. She noted that this vision prioritizes joint efforts between the government and private sector to stimulate economic progress, diversify income sources, and attract investments.

