Mexico’S Industrial Transformation Plan Faces Challenges

The plan, known as Plan México, focuses on industrialization, innovation, and social inclusion. It seeks to integrate local industries into chains and create well-paying jobs.



Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero, head of Querétaro's Sustainable Development, shared insights on the plan. He highlighted its potential to enhance regional competitiveness.



In addition, the strategy targets expansion in current sectors and development in untapped areas. It also aims to reduce import dependence through a regional approach.



The Mexican Association of Economic Development Secretaries (AMSDE) worked closely with the government. They focused on key areas like deregulation, infrastructure, and energy access.







Individual meetings with state officials helped identify specific regional needs. This approach ensures the plan's benefits reach all parts of Mexico equally.



Dafne Viramontes, an economist from Aguascalientes, noted the plan's significance. She pointed out that such regional specialization hasn't been attempted in years.



However, she warned of challenges in infrastructure, technology, and workforce training. Viramontes cautioned against over-specialization, which could limit growth in other sectors.

Bajío Region's Automotive Focus

The Bajío region, including Aguascalientes, is set to focus on the automotive industry . The plan aims to increase vehicle production by 10% for domestic use. It also targets a 15% rise in national content through import substitution.



This goal requires a significant production capacity increase of nearly 80%. Viramontes expressed concern about Aguascalientes ' narrow focus on the automotive sector. She suggested diversifying into aerospace, semiconductors, and agro-industry.



However, this diversification could protect the state's economy from sector-specific downturns. The plan faces several structural challenges. These include attracting foreign investment, improving labor conditions, and ensuring energy sufficiency.



Ramses Pech, an energy sector analyst, highlighted these issues. He noted that security risks and legal uncertainties remain significant barriers to investment.



AMSDE officials met with the Economy Ministry to clarify doubts about the plan's implementation. They are collaborating with business chambers and international organizations.



Their focus is on company digitalization, supplier development, and investment attraction training. Del Prete Tercero emphasized ongoing coordination between state officials, the federal government, and productive sectors.



In short, this collaboration aims to translate the strategy into tangible results. The plan's success hinges on addressing these challenges and fostering balanced regional development.

