Biden weighs possibility of preemptive pardons amid Trump’s return

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden is weighing the possibility of issuing preemptive pardons to individuals who may be targeted by President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, is set to assume office on January 20.



Biden commented on the potential pardons during a press conference, stating that while the idea is still under consideration, no final decision has been made. He indicated that his decision would depend on Trump's rhetoric in the final days before his inauguration.



Biden had initially withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race in July after concerns about his viability as a candidate arose following a lackluster debate performance against Trump. He later endorsed Harris, who went on to lose the general election.



Trump has expressed intentions to prosecute individuals he considers political adversaries, including Harris and Biden, whom he has labeled “the most corrupt president in U.S. history.” Trump also criticized Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, for tax evasion and gun-related charges, accusing the move of being a “miscarriage of justice.” He also raised questions about the treatment of those imprisoned for the January 6 Capitol riots.



Trump has threatened to pursue legal action against those he accuses of election-related fraud and criticized Biden for granting pardons, while signaling plans to investigate figures such as former President Barack Obama and Republican critic Liz Cheney.



Biden, responding to questions about whether he would pardon himself, firmly denied the notion, asserting that he had done nothing wrong. While Biden has the constitutional authority to issue preemptive pardons for past federal offenses, this power does not extend to state crimes or future offenses.

MENAFN15012025000045015687ID1109092678