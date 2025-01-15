عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary General Of The Conference On Interaction And Confidence Building Measures In Asia

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary General Of The Conference On Interaction And Confidence Building Measures In Asia


1/15/2025 5:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), on January 15, Azernews reports.

MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109092462


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search