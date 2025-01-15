President Ilham Aliyev Receives Secretary General Of The Conference On Interaction And Confidence Building Measures In Asia
Date
1/15/2025 5:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the conference on Interaction
and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), on January 15,
Azernews reports.
MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109092462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.