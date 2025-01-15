(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mitre Realty Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. (MTRE3) reported impressive fourth-quarter results for 2024. The company achieved of R$377.1 million ($63 million), marking a 20% increase from the same period in 2023. This growth contributed to a 26.7% year-over-year increase in total net sales, reaching R$1.3 billion ($217 million) for the full year 2024.



Mitre's success stems from its improved Sales over (VSO) index. It reached 16.1% in Q4, up 3.9 percentage points from the previous year. For the trailing 12 months, the VSO stood at a robust 39.1%. These figures indicate strong demand for Mitre's properties.



The company launched two significant projects in Q4 2024. The Daslu Residences São Paulo in Jardins boasted a General Sales Value (VGV) of R$671 million ($112 million). The Raízes L'avenir project added R$305 million ($51 million) in VGV. Together, these projects totaled R$977 million ($163 million) and were already 14.5% sold by quarter's end.



Mitre successfully delivered 217 units of the Haus Mitre Clementino project. This development had a VGV of R$188 million ($31 million) and achieved a 98% acceptance rate on first inspection. Such high acceptance rates reflect the quality of Mitre's offerings.







The company' inventory grew to 1,501 units by the end of 2024. The total VGV reached R$1.951 billion ($325 million), marking a 31% increase from the previous quarter. This growth primarily resulted from the new Q4 launches. The expanded inventory positions Mitre for continued sales growth.



Mitre generated R$9 million in cash during Q4 2024. This cash generation contributed to a 6.8 percentage point reduction in financial leverage for the year. Improved cash flow strengthens Mitre's financial position and provides resources for future growth initiatives.

Brazilian Developer Mitre Delivers 26.7% Annual Growth in 2024

For the full year 2024, Mitre delivered 1,900 units. This figure represents a 26.8% increase compared to 2023. Impressively, 99% of the delivered units were sold by year-end. Such high sell-through rates indicate strong market demand for Mitre's properties.







Mitre's strong performance comes amid a recovering Brazilian real estat market. Government initiatives to boost housing accessibility have supported the company's growth. The "Pode Entrar" program, a housing initiative by São Paulo municipality, played a role in Mitre's sales increase.



The company's success in Q4 2024 follows a strong third quarter. This consistency indicates an upward trend in Mitre's performance. The growth stands out given the challenges faced by the Brazilian economy in recent years. High interest rates and inflationary pressures have not deterred Mitre's progress.



Mitre's strategy of diversifying operations through subsidiaries has allowed it to tap into different market segments. The company's ability to increase sales, launch new projects, and generate cash across its portfolio suggests a robust business model. This model has proven capable of navigating market challenges effectively.



Brazil's significant housing deficit, particularly in the affordable segment, positions Mitre's core business well for future growth. The company's participation in government housing initiatives further reinforces its market position. These factors combined suggest strong potential for continued expansion in the coming years.



Investors and market analysts will closely watch Mitre's full financial results for Q4 2024. They seek deeper insights into the company's profitability, debt levels, and future growth strategies. Mitre's performance will likely serve as a barometer for the broader Brazilian real estate market's health and trajectory.

