Iran's Navy enhances its maritime strength

(MENAFN) Iran's naval power is undergoing a substantial upgrade with the anticipated debut of the Zagros destroyer and the opening of a new military installation in Jask.



Crafted with cutting-edge naval technology, this destroyer is set to become a vital component of Iran's maritime operations.



Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, revealed that the Zagros destroyer would soon join the fleet, emphasizing its exclusive features created through Iranian innovation.



"This vessel, built with local expertise and resources, is ready to function in the region, demonstrating our naval dominance," he remarked.



The destroyer is designed to be the most advanced in the Iranian fleet, incorporating specialized capabilities for both defense and intelligence-gathering missions.



It features facilities like a helicopter hangar and will integrate into the Navy’s regional activities.



Simultaneously, the Navy has inaugurated its largest military facility in Jask, a strategically located area along the Gulf of Oman.



The base, equipped with dedicated docks and the most modern technology, solidifies Iran’s position as a powerful maritime presence in the area.



This enhancement of naval capabilities supports Iran's broader goal to harness the blue economy and expand its influence over international waters.

