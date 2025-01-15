Neftchi FC Transfers Japanese Football Player

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Neftchi football Club has completed the first transfer of the
winter break period, Azernews reports.
The 24-year-old Japanese midfielder Ryonosuke Ohori has joined
the team.
He will wear the number 18 shirt and has signed a 5-year +
2-year contract with the club.
His last club was Transinvest (Lithuania) where he made his
debut in 31 championships from February 2024. He is also known for
his speed and dribbling.
Ryonosuke Ohori began playing football at a young age in a local
academy in Hiroshima.
Later, the footballer joined the youth academy of the Japanese
club "Sanfrecce Hiroshima."
In February 2019, he moved to the Portuguese club
"Portimonense," where he started playing for the under-23 team.
In August 2020, he transferred to the Latvian club "Daugavpils."
He made his debut for the club on August 30, 2020, in a match
against "Valmiera," coming on as a substitute in the 71st minute.
However, he was unable to secure a place in the first team and left
the club at the end of the season. In February 2021, he became a
player for the Japanese club "Hiroshima," where he became one of
the key players.
In March 2022, he moved to the South Korean club "Gyeongnam,"
where he only played 2 matches in all competitions.
In February 2023, the footballer returned to the Japanese club
"Hiroshima" as a free agent. He played his first match for the club
on March 26, 2023, against NTN, starting in the lineup and scoring
his first goal of the season.
In a match on May 28, 2023, against "Vajra Okayama," he scored a
double. In a match on September 3, 2023, against "Yonago Genki," he
achieved a poker (four goals). Additionally, in the penultimate and
final rounds of the championship against "Hatsukaichi" and "Beluga
Rosso Iwami," respectively, he scored a hat-trick.
Throughout the season, he was one of the key players in the
club, netting 18 goals and providing 2 assists. As a result of the
season, he and the club became silver medalists in the
championship.
In February 2024, the footballer transferred to the Lithuanian
club "Transinvest." He began the season with the club on February
25, 2024, with a loss in the Lithuanian Supercup, where they lost
to "Panevėžys" in a penalty shootout, although he did not take to
the field.
He made his debut for the club on March 3, 2024, in a match
against "Hegelmann," starting in the lineup and scoring his debut
goal.
