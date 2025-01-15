عربي


State Committee Meets With Ballija Resettlers To Discuss Social Protection Measures

1/15/2025 3:09:55 AM

Akbar Novruz

The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a meeting with citizens set to be resettled in the village of Ballıca in the Khojaly region, Azernews reports.

The event aimed to raise awareness about social protection measures for former internally displaced persons. A video presentation informed participants about key issues, including the suspension of the single monthly allowance after three years for individuals returning to their permanent residences.

The initiative aligns with the Action Plan of the First State Program on the Great Return, which emphasizes legal awareness and social reintegration for returnees. The State Committee has been actively organizing similar meetings, distributing informational booklets, and producing educational video content to ensure internally displaced persons are well-informed about their rights and responsibilities under the legislation.

Such efforts are part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to support former internally displaced persons as they rebuild their lives in liberated territories.

AzerNews

