State Committee Meets With Ballija Resettlers To Discuss Social Protection Measures
1/15/2025 3:09:55 AM
Akbar Novruz
The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons held a meeting with citizens set to be resettled in the
village of Ballıca in the Khojaly region, Azernews
reports.
The event aimed to raise awareness about social protection
measures for former internally displaced persons. A video
presentation informed participants about key issues, including the
suspension of the single monthly allowance after three years for
individuals returning to their permanent residences.
The initiative aligns with the Action Plan of the First State
Program on the Great Return, which emphasizes legal awareness and
social reintegration for returnees. The State Committee has been
actively organizing similar meetings, distributing informational
booklets, and producing educational video content to ensure
internally displaced persons are well-informed about their rights
and responsibilities under the legislation.
Such efforts are part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to
support former internally displaced persons as they rebuild their
lives in liberated territories.
