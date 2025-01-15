Kuwaiti 4Th Relief Plane Departs To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The fourth relief plane of the Kuwaiti air bridge departed on Wednesday, heading to Damascus International Airport with 40 tons of aid and medical supplies, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

This campaign, organized by the Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works in collaboration with ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, represented by the Kuwaiti Air Force.

Director of Al-Salam Association Hamad Al-Aoun stated to KUNA, that this mission reflects Kuwait's commitment to assisting Syrians in need, where instability, damaged infrastructure, and growing basic needs have created significant challenges.

He highlighted that this flight is part of the association's broader efforts in helping Syrians during these difficult times, adding that organization also plans to deliver aid through trucks in the coming days to further support affected families.

The campaign "Kuwait by Your Side" is part of Al-Salam Association's larger winter initiative to provide 10,000 tons of aid to several regions, including Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Al-Aoun noted ongoing coordination with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure additional relief flights to Syria, emphasizing the urgent need to quickly deliver aid to those suffering due to the dire humanitarian situation.

The media representative of Al-Salam Association Yousef Al-Feraij, underlined their dedication to showing solidarity with Syrians after years of hardship, destruction, and loss.

He stated that the current shipment includes over 3,000 blankets, nearly 450 clothing items, and 30 tons of essential food supplies, adding that these efforts are coordinated with the Syrian Red Crescent to ensure that aid meets the specific needs of families.

Al-Feraij also praised the support of Kuwaiti government ministries in facilitating humanitarian efforts for Syria and other nations in need. (end)

slm













MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109091886