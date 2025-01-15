Torque AI Offers Practical Solutions To Simplify AI Adoption For Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Torque AI

Bridging the Gap Between AI and Organizational Goals

- Chris Dessi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries, many organizations face challenges in implementing strategies that effectively align AI technologies with workforce objectives. These challenges often lead to underutilized tools and unclear benefits, underscoring the need for a structured approach to AI adoption.

Torque AI provides businesses with solutions to address these challenges, helping organizations adopt AI technologies with confidence. By focusing on practical strategies and tailored solutions, Torque AI aims to make AI integration more accessible and actionable for enterprises navigating this complex landscape.

Overview of Torque AI Services: Torque AI offers services designed to meet the varying needs of businesses adopting AI:

- Agency Services: Data-driven Marketing, branding, and communications strategies.

- Professional Services: Implementing AI workflows and tools customized to business needs.

- Consulting: Guidance to identify gaps and assess opportunities for successful AI integration.

- Software Solutions: Tools aimed at improving efficiency and return on investment.

- Training and Workshops: Educational programs to enhance team understanding of AI concepts.

“Our approach emphasizes strategy and clarity,” said Chris Dessi , Founder & CEO of Torque AI.“AI has tremendous potential for modern businesses, but its impact depends on applying it thoughtfully and purposefully.”

Collaborations to Drive Results: Torque AI collaborates with industry partners to deliver solutions tailored to enterprise requirements.

“Our focus on metrics-driven outcomes aligns seamlessly with Torque AI's mission to provide actionable solutions for businesses,” said I. Todd Russell, President of BlueStar Communications Group.“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping clients achieve measurable success.”

