Minister Of Interior Honours Several Security Officials
Date
1/15/2025 2:13:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani honoured yesterday several security officials from the Ministry of Interior by presenting them with the Prince Nayef Medal for Police and Internal Security, along with other medals, in appreciation of their outstanding contributions to enhancing security and stability. As part of celebrating national achievements, the Minister of Interior also honoured the teams instrumental in Qatar's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Programme and those who contributed to the success of the Qatar Government Excellence Award, emphasising the importance of excellence in institutional work. Besides, Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani honoured a group of distinguished employees from various departments within the ministry for their remarkable efforts.
