S. Korean Court Started Impeachment Trial In President's Absence

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – The South Korean constitutional court started the first hearing of President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial, yesterday.

Yoon did not appear at the hearing.

The court yesterday rejected Yoon's request, to avoid a newly appointed justice in the first formal hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial.

The first hearing continued for just about four minutes, as the embattled president failed to appear in court.

Yoon's side called for Jeong Gye-seon, the recently inaugurated justice, recommended by the main liberal opposition Party, to be excluded from the hearings and trial against Yoon's impeachment, only to be dismissed by the constitutional court.

Two newly appointed justices, including Jeong, filled two of three vacancies in the nine-member bench and launched their duties earlier this month, raising a possibility for Yoon's impeachment being upheld.

To oust Yoon from office, at least six justices of the constitutional court are required to uphold the impeachment.

Yoon's defence counsel said Sunday that, the president would not attend the hearing on concerns about safety and mishaps, caused by continued attempts to arrest Yoon.

Following the first hearing, the court planned to hold next hearings on Jan 16, Jan 21, Jan 23 and Feb 4.– NNN-YONHAP