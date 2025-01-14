Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

Park reported net sales of $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024 compared to $11,639,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter ended November 26, 2023 and $16,709,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2024. Park's net sales for the nine months ended December 1, 2024 were $45,087,000 compared to $39,671,000 for the nine months ended November 26, 2023. Net earnings for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter were $1,577,000 compared to $1,203,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter and $2,066,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings were $4,636,000 for the current year's first nine months compared to $4,803,000 for last year's first nine months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter were $1,577,000 compared to $1,203,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter and $2,092,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings before special items for the nine months ended December 1, 2024 were $5,450,000 compared to $5,356,000 for last fiscal year's first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter was $2,415,000 compared to $1,808,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter and $3,206,000 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year's first nine months was $8,231,000 compared to $7,788,000 for last year's first nine months.

During the 2025 fiscal year first nine months, the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company's facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2024 fiscal year's first nine months, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special cash dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special cash dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter and $0.10 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter and $0.10 for the 2025 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the 2025 fiscal year's first nine months compared to $0.24 for the 2024 fiscal year's first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.27 for the 2025 fiscal year's first nine months compared to $0.26 for the 2024 fiscal year's first nine months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments and charges for modification of previously granted stock options. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company's operating performance, since the Company's on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere ® ) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide ® ). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as“drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrutTM and AlphaStrutTM product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

