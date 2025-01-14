Zello Launches Support Initiative Bringing Hollywood Together To Help Families Devastated By LA Wildfires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder rallies entertainment for aid with the help of new Infrastructure Support Center.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zello Launches Support Initiative Bringing Together to Help Families Devastated by LA Wildfires.Founder rallies entertainment industry for aid with the help of new Infrastructure SupportCenter, stating:“together we can rebuild and support the community we all call home.”In the wake of devastating fires, Zello is shifting its focus from launching its new entertainment business to partnering with major Hollywood Studios, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, Hollywood crew members and industry leaders to provide critical support to families in need. The company is repurposing its new Headquarters into the Zello Infrastructure Support Center, a centralized donation and resource hub designed to assist those devastated by the fires.“Our community is hurting, and this is the moment to come together,” said Louis Dargenzio, Founder and CEO of Zello.“While we are eager to launch Zello and begin renovations on our headquarters, the needs of our community must come first. We're committed to providing immediate relief and working with our partners in Hollywood to help families across Los Angeles County rebuild their lives.”Commitment to the CommunityZello is donating temporary housing, secure storage spaces and resources free of charge to families who have lost their homes. The partnerships with the Studios, Motion Picture and Television Fund and the broader entertainment community of Hollywood crew members, local businesses and more, highlights how Hollywood is well equipped to step up to support the community in times of great need. While Zello's long-term mission is to become the ideal partner in Entertainment, Business and Real Estate, its immediate priority is helping the community recover during this time of crisis.“Together, we can rebuild and support the community we are all proud to call home,” said Dargenzio.“This is about more than just recovery – it's about creating a network of care and resilience that lasts.”Zello's relief efforts are a continuation of the founder's dedication to stepping up in moments of need, echoing past initiatives such as mobilizing vast resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing this support powerhouse to life, Dargenzio has partnered with local industry leaders and innovators, each of who are accomplished in their careers and dedicated to executing on the collective vision. Each of the contributors are listed at ZelloSupport/Team.Zello Support: Three Key Pillars of Support1. Housing Support Center Zello is creating a central hub at its headquarters (4139 West Olive Ave. Burbank, CA 91505 - right across the street from Warner Brothers) for household essentials to help families furnish interim housing while they rebuild their homes.. Donors: Community members can drop off gently used items such as furniture, kitchenware, bedding, electronics, and comfort items like toys and school supplies (Please no clothes, toiletries, food, or every day essentials).. Families in Need: Through a robust vetting process, families in need will work with the team at Zello to select items they need to rebuild their homes at no cost.The initiative also includes partnerships with Teamster Local 399 drivers and local truck rental companies so that we can assist with pickup and deliveries.2. Temporary Housing CommunityZello is offering use of 30 acres along the I-5 Freeway to create a temporary housing community. The site will include:. Motorhomes and Travel Trailers, donated by community members andbusinesses.. A safe and centralized location for families to begin rebuilding their lives.3. Secure Storage SiteTo help families prepare for permanent housing, Zello is providing free secure storage, giving families a safe place to store furniture, essentials, and keepsakes, as they ultimately prepare to move into their new homes.How You Can Help1. Drop Off Donations at the Zello Infrastructure Support CenterItems accepted include furniture, household essentials, electronics, and comfortitems. The Donation Center will be open starting Thursday, January 16 th at 9am PST. Address: 4139 West Olive, Burbank, CA 915052. VolunteerOffer your time, equipment, or resources to support the effort: Bring your production expertise to help bring these initiatives to life. Contribute your driving skills, trucks, or fuel for donation pickup and delivery. Lend your motorhomes and/or travel trailers to a family in need or sponsor astorage unit.3. Spread the WordShare ZelloSupport with your network to amplify community involvement and encourage donations, as well as to learn more about the initiative and get involved.For immediate access to key members of our team, reach out to...For those in need, please visit to register to be connectedby a member of the support team.About ZelloZello is a family-owned company founded by Louis Dargenzio, a seasoned entertainment executive with decades of experience in production with his roots as a Teamsters Local 399 driver in the Industry. As the former President of Sunset Studios and founder of Zio Studio Services, Dargenzio has built a legacy of leadership and innovation within the entertainment industry. While Zello's long-term vision is to be a trusted partner in Entertainment, Business, andReal Estate, its immediate focus is on supporting the community during this time of crisis. This isn't the first time Dargenzio has taken action when the community needed it most. On March 19, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dargenzio mobilized Zio Studio Services' entire 500+ vehicle fleet to provide critical support. He facilitated medical base camps where doctors and nurses could sleep and shower, deployed trucks to deliver essential supplies, and developed on-set COVID solutions that helped the film industry resume operations quickly.Zello represents the next chapter in Dargenzio's journey, but the commitment to community remains unwavering.About MPTFMPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with asafety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, casemanagement, and residential living. From childcare to living and aging well with dignityand purpose, MPTF is there to guide the industryContact: John PollakEmail: ...Phone: 818-261-1002Website: ZelloSupport

