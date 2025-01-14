J&K Bank Academy's Talib & Huzafah Sign For Karnataka Club
Date
1/14/2025 3:15:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -On the back their excellent performances for J&K in the recently concluded Santosh Trophy 2024-25, J&K bank Academy graduates Talib Nazir and Huzafah Ahmed Dar have been selected by South United FC, a professional club from Bangalore, Karnataka, on a two-year contract. South United competes in the BDFA Super Division locally, and have played in I-League 2nd Division.
The J&K football Association congratulated Talib and Huzafah on their selection.
ADVERTISEMENT
“This achievement is a true testament to your exceptional talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication to the game. Your journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring footballers across J&K,” the FA said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We also take this moment to acknowledge and commend the dedicated efforts of coaches and management, especially Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Iftikhar Ahmad, and others, who have worked tirelessly to nurture and groom young talent across J&K,” it added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
J&K Bank Enters Christmas Gold Cup Final
J&K Bank Football Academy Open Trials On January 27
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14012025000215011059ID1109090385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.