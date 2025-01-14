Zelensky Shares New Video Of Interrogation Of North Korean Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a new of the interrogation of captured North Korean soldiers.

“Communication between captured North Korean and Ukrainian investigators continues. We are establishing the facts. We are verifying all the details. The world will learn the full truth about how Russia is exploiting such guys, who grew up in a complete information vacuum, utterly unaware of Ukraine, and who are being used by Russia solely to prolong and escalate this war,” Zelensky stated.

According to him, only Russia has any interest in this war.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers defending Ukraine's positions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian soldiers captured two North Korean servicemen in Kursk region. They have since been transported to Kyiv, where they are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).