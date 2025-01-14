عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Shares New Video Of Interrogation Of North Korean Pows

Zelensky Shares New Video Of Interrogation Of North Korean Pows


1/14/2025 3:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a new video of the interrogation of captured North Korean soldiers.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this update on facebook .

“Communication between captured North Korean soldiers and Ukrainian investigators continues. We are establishing the facts. We are verifying all the details. The world will learn the full truth about how Russia is exploiting such guys, who grew up in a complete information vacuum, utterly unaware of Ukraine, and who are being used by Russia solely to prolong and escalate this war,” Zelensky stated.

According to him, only Russia has any interest in this war.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers defending Ukraine's positions.

Read also: Special Operations Forces eliminate 18 North Koreans in Kursk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian soldiers captured two North Korean servicemen in Kursk region. They have since been transported to Kyiv, where they are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

MENAFN14012025000193011044ID1109090319


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search