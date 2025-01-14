Zelensky Shares New Video Of Interrogation Of North Korean Pows
Date
1/14/2025 3:10:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a new video of the interrogation of captured North Korean soldiers.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this update on facebook .
“Communication between captured North Korean soldiers and Ukrainian investigators continues. We are establishing the facts. We are verifying all the details. The world will learn the full truth about how Russia is exploiting such guys, who grew up in a complete information vacuum, utterly unaware of Ukraine, and who are being used by Russia solely to prolong and escalate this war,” Zelensky stated.
According to him, only Russia has any interest in this war.
Zelensky expressed gratitude to the soldiers defending Ukraine's positions.
Read also: Special Operations Forces eliminate
18 North Koreans
in Kursk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian soldiers captured two North Korean servicemen in Kursk region. They have since been transported to Kyiv, where they are being interrogated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
MENAFN14012025000193011044ID1109090319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.