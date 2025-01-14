Kuwait Amir Arrives In UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and his accompanying delegation arrived Tuesday to Scotland, the UK, at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by a representative of the King, along with a high-level welcoming delegation and Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Bader Abdullah Al-Munayekh.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation including of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end) hb

