Jacobs To Hold Its Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs

(NYSE:J ) plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2025 results before open on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, and will host a call at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast and view accompanying slides at jacobs .

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs

