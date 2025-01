Automotive Acoustic Material Market Set To Hit $6.6 Billion Globally By 2031, Driving Innovations In Noise Reduction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive Acoustic Material Market ," The automotive acoustic material market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Europe is projected to see exceptional growth throughout the anticipated period. Owing to the burgeoning automotive sector, rising sales of premium, luxury, and sports cars, and presence of essential firms in the European countries due to the increased adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies is expected to enhance the overall market space in the future. For instance, in September 2021, BASF presented a new flame-retardant Ultramid grade (PA66) that expands the portfolio of color-stable, tailor-made engineering plastics for use in electric cars for the first time at Fakuma in Friedrichshafen, Germany, where engine and transmission mounts are presented, which lead to savings in production but also contribute to optimized acoustic experiences.The concept of automotive acoustic material is typically attributed to the reduction in the energy of sound waves generated by the vehicle. It is a material that suppresses echoes, reverberation, resonance, and sound reflection to enhance the vehicle's performance and passengers' riding experience. Various types of materials are used for automotive acoustic according to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method. The current automotive acoustic material industry is anticipated to be propelled by rising auto sales and the demand for improved comfort and safety features during the upcoming years. Owing to their effectiveness and low weight, sound absorption materials are being employed in the production of automobiles.Inquire Before Buying -Additionally, the market exhibits development prospects due to rise in sales of electric vehicles, increase in need for nonwoven materials, and introduction of autonomous vehicles. For instance, in February 2021, Covestro AG partnered with Ceres Holographics, a Scottish technology provider, to commercialize Bayfol® HX photopolymer films for transparent automotive display applications. The new partnership represents the next stage in automotive acoustics which has already been a long-standing cooperation between the two companies. Furthermore, the rising availability of enhanced head & bonnet liners in automobiles with dampening capabilities to protect against condensation forming on components like spark plugs and minimize the damage in case of an engine fire will provide considerable potential opportunities for the industryIn addition, the automotive acoustic material market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increased inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly vehicles and implementation of government regulations pertaining to reducing vehicle noise. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, R&D, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in. November 2022, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V. launched pyrolysis oil to produce new automotive acoustics, replacing virgin fossil feedstocks. The recycled content is attributed to the Audi product via a mass balance approach.Key Players:-3M Acoustics,BASF SE,Covestro,Freudenberg Group,Henkel Adhesive Technologies,Huntsman,Lyondellbasell,Sika,Sumitomo Riko,Toray Industries.Procure Complete Research Report Now:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy material type, the others segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.By application, the underbody and engine bay acoustic segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.By component, the engine cover segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment dominated the global automotive acoustic material market in terms of growth rate.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 