Jordan, Denmark's Foreign Ministers Discuss Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 14 (Petra) -- of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen discussed, on Tuesday, cooperation and coordination on regional issues.Safadi and Rasmussen met in Amman and discussed strengthening ties between the two kingdoms, setting a clear roadmap to identify promising sectors for cooperation, including economic, defence and opportunities.The top diplomats discussed fostering private-sector engagement and signing agreements to facilitate these efforts. They talked about efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza and enable the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the region.The discussions included the situation in Syria, with both ministers agreeing on the need for a comprehensive support plan for Syria's reconstruction, ensuring its security, stability, unity and sovereignty, while promoting the safe return of refugees.During a joint press conference, Safadi expressed optimism about the opportunities for cooperation with Denmark, adding that the discussions were "productive" and reflected a shared desire to take practical steps towards enhancing bilateral relations.He praised the ongoing partnership with Denmark and reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting the Syrian people as they rebuild their country.Safadi called for ending the Israeli war on Gaza and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, noting Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing services to Palestinian refugees.For his part, Rasmussen praised Jordan's stability and role as a partner in the region, reaffirming Denmark's commitment to cooperation, particularly in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and supporting the two-state solution for sustainable regional peace.Rasmussen reaffirmed Denmark's position against the cessation of UNRWA's operations, emphasising the importance of ensuring the agency continues its vital work in Gaza and beyond.The ministers concluded by reiterating their shared goals of regional stability, promoting peace and supporting humanitarian efforts.