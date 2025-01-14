Rockwell Automation Supports Relief Efforts For California Fires
1/14/2025 2:00:48 PM
Rockwell automation is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts in and around Los Angeles, California. Rockwell funds will support the American Red Cross Network and their work to provide emergency shelter, relief supplies, and meals, and to assist with rescue efforts.
The fire in Pacific Palisades is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history. Fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, the wildfires have burned more than 40,000 acres and destroyed more than 12,000 buildings. More than 300,000 people are under evacuation orders. A state of emergency has been declared and there are signs in the forecast that the situation could get worse.
“These wildfires already have caused historic destruction, and the winds are predicted to build again,” said Rockwell's Patricia Contreras, vice president, Community Impact.“This is an evolving and changing situation with long-term consequences for hundreds of thousands of people. We are proud to support the Red Cross and their frontline efforts to help the people in need now and throughout the long recovery and rebuilding process.”
