Osprey Packs Balances Sustainability And Functionality For Fall 2025'S Expanded Lifestyle Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arcane Earth

Fall 2025 highlights Osprey's dedication to supporting a circular economy, with advancements in recycled fabrics and bluesign® PRODUCT as well as the debut of the new Arcane Earth series. A leap in material innovation, Arcane Earth features the new ReCompTM body fabric that repurposes Osprey's own factory cutting scraps into a 70% post-consumer and 30% pre-consumer recycled polyester material. The collection also incorporates 85% recycled EVA foam, 100% recycled TPU and scrap yarn labels and zipper pulls, and a minimal dyeing process that utilizes sublimation printing techniques and reduces water and energy consumption. Arcane Earth will include a Duffel Pack (MSRP $170), Roll Top (MSRP $130), Large Day (MSRP $120) and Hip Bag (MSRP $70).

Daylite LTD

Designed to elevate one's daily commute or outdoor adventures, the new Daylite LTD series offers unmatched weather protection, practical functionality and refined style. Daylite LTD technology features coated zippers and a lightweight, bluesign APPROVED, carbonate-coated fabric to ensure advanced and reliable water-resistance during unpredictable conditions. Additional design highlights include premium hardware, aluminum hooks and reflective cord pullers and logos that improve visibility in low-light conditions. Versatile and stylish, Daylite LTD offers the perfect balance of form and function for an everyday carry, and includes the Daylite Plus LTD (MSRP $120), Daylite Sling LTD (MSRP $70) and Daylite Waist LTD (MSRP $50).

Aoede SyncPack

Osprey's Aoede series is where sleek aesthetics meet smart functionality. For fall 2025, this versatile collection of around-town bags is rounded out with the addition of the new Aoede SyncPack. Made from durable, bluesign APPROVED 100% recycled ballistic polyester, the style-forward SyncPack combines commuter comfort with digital nomad functionality. The pack features a detachable SyncSleeve for 16-inch laptops, QuickFlap closure for easy access, a kickstand for stability and AirScapeTM backpanel to maximize a comfortable carry. Osprey's new SyncPack (MSRP $180) is offered alongside the Aoede Briefpack (MSRP $150), AirSpeedTM Backpack (MSRP $140), Sling (MSRP $60), Crossbody (MSRP $40) and Small Crossbody (MSRP $35).

24/7 Nebula Sling

Designed with the same commitment to quality fit, carefully considered features and materials as Osprey's technical packs, the 24/7 lifestyle series is familiar and functional for all-day carry. The newest addition to this series is the Nebula Sling (MSRP $75), a lighter alternative to the traditional backpack, and comes equipped with a 14-inch laptop sleeve, front mesh water bottle pocket, AirScape backpanel, easy-access phone pocket and organized clamshell design. The new sling silhouette carries the daily essentials with its unique and intuitive organization, while the shoulder strap and capable suspension optimize all-day carrying comfort. The Nebula Sling joins the 24/7 family alongside the Tropos 32 (MSRP $180), Nebula 32 (MSRP $140), Comet 30 (MSRP $130) and Quasar 26 (MSRP $120).

Osprey's full fall 2025 collection, including Arcane Earth, Daylite LTD, Aoede SyncPack and Nebula Sling, will be available starting in July 2025 at osprey and at specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Osprey Packs

Wherever you find adventure, Osprey Packs is with you. Since 1974, Osprey has provided hikers, backpackers, bikers and everyday travelers with innovative and long-lasting carry solutions, each thoughtfully designed to reflect a passion for exploration and the outdoors. Headquartered where the rugged foothills of Colorado's San Juan Mountains meet the spectacular Southwest desert, Osprey's surroundings provide the ultimate product testing ground, guaranteeing that all technical packs are up to any challenges users may encounter.

Tandem with Osprey's pursuit of quality, their holistic approach to sustainability uses high quality recycled and bluesign APPROVED materials to lower their impact on the environment, promote a safe chemical process and care for the people in their supply chain.

To learn more about Osprey and its products, backed by their industry-leading All Mighty Guarantee, visit osprey . Osprey products can be found online at osprey and in specialty retailers in over 60 countries worldwide. Follow all brand updates on Instagram (@ospreypacks) and Facebook (@ospreypacks).

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE ) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Osprey Packs