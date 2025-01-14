عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Bike Rack (DAL-565)


1/14/2025

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a protective and space-saving way to store a bicycle indoors or outdoors," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the BIKE RACK. My design eliminates the need to take up space on the floor indoors, and it would protect the bike against the elements if stored outside."

The invention provides an improved design for a bike rack. In doing so, it allows bikes to be hung and stored vertically within a home, shed, garage, or outside area. As a result, it helps save space and protect the bike. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bike owners.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-565, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

