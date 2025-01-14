Techsee Appoints Domenico D'ambrosio To Advisory Board As Telecom Enters The High-Stakes AI Race

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A household name in and technology, Domenico D'Ambrosio joins TechSee's Advisory Board to strengthen its strategic direction and help redefine customer experiences with Agentic AI

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the leading Agentic AI harnessing vision and multimodal intelligence to transform customer experiences, today announced the appointment of Domenico D'Ambrosio, Managing Partner at Andiamo Advisory Group, to its Advisory Board. A veteran of Verizon, Charter, and Salesforce – and significantly, a former TechSee customer – Domenico brings unmatched expertise and insight to a company leading the charge in helping telecom providers navigate one of the industry's most defining eras through Agentic AI.

The telecom sector faces major shifts from 5G expansion, automation, and intensifying customer demands, making customer churn and pressure to deliver immediate ROI on AI investments critical challenges. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global telcos, TechSee's Agentic AI platform uses vision and multimodal intelligence to streamline operations, resolve issues, and deliver measurable results. Domenico's appointment underscores TechSee's commitment to leading AI-driven telecom transformation.

Domenico brings over 20 years of experience driving innovation and growth in the telecom and technology sectors. Known for his visionary thinking and operational excellence, he has frequently reimagined customer experience and reduced churn. As Managing Partner at Andiamo Advisory Group, he excels in turning complex challenges into strategic opportunities. A Harvard Business School alumnus and award-winning executive, he combines industry knowledge with empathetic leadership, inspiring teams to achieve sustainable growth and will contribute to the next stage of growth for TechSee.

"Telecom providers face growing pressure to deliver meaningful results," said Eitan Cohen, CEO and Founder of TechSee. "Domenico's leadership and firsthand experience with our platform make him an invaluable addition as we continue helping providers enhance customer service through impactful, multimodal Agentic AI."

"Telecoms have moved past AI experimentation," said Domenico D'Ambrosio. "It's now about delivering seamless, impactful experiences that build trust. TechSee's vision-driven Agentic AI approach provides scalable solutions that create immediate customer value. I'm excited to help drive this transformation as part of the Advisory Board."

Backed by integrations with Salesforce and Accenture, TechSee's Agentic AI platform helps telecom providers reduce churn, strengthen customer relationships, and drive sustainable results. As a trusted telecom partner, TechSee delivers scalable, measurable value and continues to lead in AI-driven transformation.

