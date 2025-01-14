Start-Up Bountiful Financial Launches Stock Indices Based On Religious Teachings & Believers' Real-World Experiences.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bountiful , a newly formed faith-based solutions company founded by financial veterans and backed by the Utah-based Lunt Family Office, announced today the launch of the Bountiful Roman Catholic and Latter-day Saint Values Indices. These new are accessible on leading financial information platforms and available to registered investment advisors who want to screen their clients' portfolios for alignment with their faith values.

Bountiful's initial indices are particularly noteworthy as the first stock market benchmarks inspired not only by the doctrine and teachings of these faith communities but also by the lived experiences of their adherents.

The Bountiful Roman Catholic and Latter-day Saint Indices focus on U.S. large-cap companies and were developed in collaboration with MerQube, a leader in index innovation.

“We are thrilled to work with a true trailblazer in values-based investing,” remarked Vinit Srivastava, CEO of MerQube.“Faith-based investing is now surging, and Bountiful's indices, powered by MerQube, are positioned to lead the charge in incorporating a broader spectrum of values into investment strategies.”

The indices are built upon the Bountiful Faith-Based Investment Frameworks, a set of investment standards inspired by Church teachings and members' values. These frameworks were developed with guidance from Bountiful's Roman Catholic and Latter-day Saint Advisory Councils.

These standards include:

.Respecting human life

.Strengthening families

.Caring for God's creations

.Enhancing the common good

.Pursuing economic justice

.Promoting peace and fellowship

By investing in companies that align with these standards, people of faith can promote societal good by supporting organizations that uphold fundamental spiritual principles while avoiding those that do not. They also join a growing global community of faith-based investors spanning Catholic, Evangelical Christian, Islamic, Jewish, and other traditions. Collectively, these investors manage over $10 trillion according to their faith principles.

Bountiful was co-founded by Reid Steadman, the former head of Innovation & Sustainability for S&P Dow Jones Indices; Taber Johnson, another former S&P Dow Jones Indices executive who oversaw the calculation of leading fixed-income indices; and Jamison Davis, the Managing Partner of Davis & Partners, who has advised multinational companies and faith institutions.

“Bountiful Financial was created with a singular purpose: to support those striving to live with greater integrity by integrating the teachings of Jesus Christ into every aspect of their lives, including their financial decisions,” said Reid Steadman, CEO of Bountiful Financial.

Bountiful Financial recently received a strategic investment from the Utah-based Lunt Family Office, recognizing the potential of its indices.“Lunt Capital plans to collaborate with Bountiful Financial to offer innovative faith-based investment solutions, including additional indices and tracking funds,” said John Lunt, President of Lunt Capital.“We hope our family's investment and Lunt Capital's partnership with Bountiful will empower individuals and organizations to achieve their most important goals and positively impact the world through their financial influence.”

For inquiries about investments using the indices or related services, contact Bountiful Financial or Lunt Capital via their websites.



About Bountiful Financial

Bountiful Financial was founded to provide high-quality governance for building and maintaining investment standards for faith-based investors, which we call Faith Investment Frameworks. With its products and services, Bountiful Financial serves various faith communities, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Roman Catholics, and Christian Evangelicals. Bountiful Financial aims to accurately reflect faith communities' doctrines and teachings and adherents' lived experiences through its investment frameworks. Bountiful Financial is not affiliated with, endorsed, or supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information, visit .

About Lunt Capital Management

Lunt Capital Management, Inc., is a Utah-based independent investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It offers a variety of unique, rules-based, tactically managed investment strategies for a range of investment objectives, from conservative to aggressive. These strategies are available to individual investors and third-party asset management solutions to financial advisors. For more information, visit .

