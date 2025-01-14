Planmember Opens New Financial Center In Littleton, CO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of a new Financial Center, Tactical Financial Solutions (TFS). With a primary office location in Littleton, CO as well as a satellite office in Sheridan, WY, the new Financial Center will be co-managed by President Reno Reser (Littleton) and Partner Aaron Cruz (Sheridan). TFS offers a holistic approach to financial services, including financial planning, financial education, and tax and insurance planning. "We want to be the first stop for every financial decision a client may have," says Reno. "Whether they are looking for financial planning, or mortgages, or insurance, we want to help each client with all their financial services needs."

In addition to their holistic approach helping clients build wealth, TFS is also committed to giving back to the community. For the past 5 years, Aaron has volunteered his time to provide financial education for former inmates and individuals rehabilitating through drug/alcohol treatment centers. "I work with many people in both a classroom setting and 1:1 to teach them how to create a budget, build credit, pay off debt, and so on," say Aaron. "It seems like pretty basic stuff, but there's a tremendous need for this type of service for an underserved community." To learn more about Tactical Financial Services, please visit .

"We're very excited to partner with Reno and Aaron," says Jon Ziehl, President and CEO of PlanMember, "and the relationship with TFS continues PlanMember's strategic initiative to expand our Financial Center business model across the country. We look forward to a long and successful relationship."

PlanMember, with more than $17 billion in assets, specializes in the 403(b), 457(b) and 401(k) marketplace. To date, PlanMember has established 49 Financial Centers in 26 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember:

For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Tactical Financial Solutions and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

