Autobell® Car Wash Kicks Off The New Year With An Upgraded Website And Enhanced Customer Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Autobell® Car Wash is ushering in the new year with a freshly designed website that elevates the customer experience through new and integration. This launch offers a unified experience between the Autobell App and the website that simplifies the car wash journey for customers.

As an leader, Autobell is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The updated website enhances digital interactions while connecting to an advanced point-of-sale (POS) system that integrates with app and website purchases.

New Key Features:



Seamless Experience Across All

Touchpoints: Whether customers are using the app on their phones, browsing on a desktop, or visiting in-store, the new website ensures the Autobell experience remains consistent. Single sign-on allows customers to access their account effortlessly across all platforms, providing a smooth and unified journey no matter where they are or how they choose to wash.

Personalized Service with an Integrated Platform: Purchases made on the app or website are directly synced with Autobell's new advanced point-of-sale (POS) system. When customers arrive within a location's GEO fence, their name and vehicle details appear, allowing team members to greet them personally and provide a receipt for their purchases. Wash Your Way: The website now offers an enhanced experience, allowing customers to manage their UnlimitedSM car wash plan , pre-purchase washes, earn and redeem rewards , and more-all with the same convenience as the Autobell App.

"Our new digital experience goes beyond convenience," said Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. "It's about making every interaction with Autobell personal and pleasant, whether online, in the app, or at any of our car wash locations."

The revamped website demonstrates Autobell's ongoing dedication to leveraging technology to simplify car care. By providing an efficient, intuitive digital environment, Autobell continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and innovation.

For more information about Autobell's new website and services, visit autobell or contact Customer Care at 1-800-582-8096.

About Autobell®

Celebrating 55 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Autobell is a conveyorized car wash offering a range of exterior and interior cleaning and finishing services completed by team members within minutes, saving customers time and effort. The company currently operates 90 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with consistent expansion.

Autobell prioritizes team member training and development, community involvement, its fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using innovative, environmentally friendly systems.

For more information, visit autobell .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hensley Fontana Public Relations

704-542-0607

[email protected]

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED