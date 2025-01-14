Shirofune Becomes Official Member Of ANA, Reinforcing Commitment To Marketing Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Leading Digital Advertising Joins Forces with ANA to Drive Innovation and Efficiency in the Marketing Ecosystem









EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, today announced its official membership in the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the largest trade association in the U.S. advertising industry. This milestone represents Shirofune's dedication to advancing marketing excellence and driving innovation through technology.

By joining ANA, Shirofune aligns itself with over 1,600 influential companies, including more than 1,000 client-side marketers and 500 marketing solution providers. This membership underscores Shirofune's mission to empower marketing professionals by automating time-intensive tasks, enabling them to focus on creativity and strategy.

Shirofune's platform leverages automation to manage complex ad campaigns across major channels, such as Google Ads and Meta, using advanced metrics like lifetime value (LTV) rather than traditional CPA or ROAS. This cutting-edge approach simplifies operations for marketers, equipping them to navigate an increasingly competitive and data-driven landscape.

“Joining ANA marks a pivotal moment in Shirofune's journey,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune.“We are honored to collaborate with an organization that shares our vision for advancing the marketing industry. Together with ANA and its members, we look forward to championing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and creativity.”

As an ANA member, Shirofune will actively participate in initiatives designed to foster collaboration, set industry standards, and share best practices. The company aims to contribute its technological expertise to help marketers achieve sustainable growth and deliver impactful campaigns.

Shirofune's recent advancements include the integration of Amazon Ads into its platform and the enhancement of its Shopify integration with Google Analytics 4's Data-Driven Attribution Model . These updates allow for more comprehensive and precise ad management and performance analysis, helping advertisers and agencies maximize their long-term return on ad spend (ROAS), lifetime value (LTV), and streamline their operations.

Key features of Shirofune's platform include:



AI-driven Budget and Bid Management: Automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts, optimizing for maximum performance.

Ultra-Precise Bid Adjustment: Refines bidding based on keywords, targeting, days of the week, and time slots, leveraging a detailed bidding algorithm developed over 10 years with Google Ads.

Performance Analysis Simplified: Automatically analyzes factors contributing to performance changes and provides explanations in natural language. Enhanced Shopify Integration with Google Analytics 4: Utilizes advanced data-driven attribution to provide accurate insights into customer journeys and ad performance, improving decision-making and ROI.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

About the ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) accelerates growth for marketing professionals, brands, and the entire industry. With a mission to shape the future of marketing, the ANA sets the agenda for the industry, connecting its members to unparalleled expertise, industry-leading resources, and an influential global network. Representing over 1,600 companies - including 1,000+ client-side marketers, 600 marketing solutions providers, and 20,000 brands - ANA members collectively influence $400 billion in annual marketing spending. By championing the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda and the CMO Growth Council, the ANA drives actionable change, empowers marketers, shapes the marketing ecosystem, and delivers exceptional experiences at every touchpoint. Since 1910, the ANA has been setting the agenda for industry transformation. It enables marketers to advance their ambitions, make better decisions, and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

