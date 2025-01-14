Concentric Welcomes SPS To Its Portfolio, Enhancing Global Assistance, Security, Medical, And Crisis Response Services.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Concentric Group acquires SPS, integrating its elite security, medical, evacuations, and crisis response services to enhance global assistance offerings.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Concentric Group proudly announces that SPS has officially joined its global family of companies. This strategic acquisition leverages SPS's renowned expertise in emergency assistance, including security, medical support, and its elite Kidnap and Ransom crisis team. By integrating SPS's cutting-edge GEAR membership program and specialized capabilities, Concentric expands its portfolio to offer comprehensive global assistance services, further enhancing its ability to deliver tailored risk management solutions worldwide.

For over three decades, SPS has been a trusted partner to individuals, corporations, and governments, delivering rapid evacuations and crisis management in high-stakes scenarios across the globe. From coordinating complex extractions in conflict zones to providing seamless medical support during natural disasters, SPS has built its reputation on protecting what matters most. Central to this success is its team of highly skilled professionals, whose unmatched training, real-world experience, and invaluable global assets deliver results that money simply cannot buy. Whether providing reassurance in the face of uncertainty or acting decisively in moments of crisis, SPS is reassuringly there when clients need them most.

Under the Concentric Group umbrella, SPS will retain its established brand name and continue to focus on its specialized services while contributing to Concentric's mission of redefining global risk management and client-focused assistance offerings. As a long-established leader in global executive protection and security, Concentric has built a reputation for delivering tailored solutions that protect high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and their assets. The integration of SPS into this legacy strengthens Concentric's ability to offer an unparalleled range of expertise, ensuring clients receive comprehensive, best-in-class support during critical moments.

“SPS is a natural fit for the Concentric Group, and we are thrilled to combine our strengths to deliver an enhanced service portfolio for our clients,” said Executive Chair Roderick Jones.“With SPS's proven track record, deep industry expertise, and the exceptional quality of its people, we are well-positioned to provide even greater value to clients worldwide and expand our presence in critical regions.”

This partnership enables Concentric and SPS to deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including the GEAR membership program, global security and medical response, consulting, and cross-border crisis management. Together, they ensure clients have access to a full spectrum of solutions to safeguard their people and assets globally.

“Our shared values of trust, client focus, and service excellence are at the core of this integration,” said Roderick Jones.“We look forward to leveraging our combined capabilities to continue raising the standard for security and risk management while reassuringly being there for our clients every step of the way.”

