Soldiers Protecting Borders Guarantee Security, Development: LG Sinha

Attending the ninth Veterans Day at Akhnoor, which was presided over by Defence Rajnath Singh, the Lt Governor said it is the collective responsibility of the society to take concrete measures for welfare of soldiers and veterans.

“I bow my head in gratitude to all the veterans, valiant jawans, brave women and families of our Armed Forces' bravehearts. We will forever remain indebted to our veterans who have protected the nation from the enemies and continue to contribute to the nation's growth and development,” Sinha said.

“Soldiers protecting the borders guarantee the security and development of the nation,” he said.

Sinha said the Akhnoor bears the indelible footprints of the“valour and saga of courage of our veterans”.

He said the 108-ft high national flag and Akhnoor Heritage Museum dedicated to the nation by the defence minister will inspire future generations and“keep reminding us of the selfless devotion and sacrifices of our brave soldiers and their families for the motherland”.

“A martyr's house is a sacred temple. This feeling and respect should be there in the minds of common man. The administration and society can express their gratitude to those who sacrificed everything for the country by fulfilling their responsibilities and ensuring that they live a life of comfort and dignity,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor highlighted various welfare programmes for the education of the children of veterans.

He also also paid homage to the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal K M Cariappa.

Two-minute silence was observed in the honour of martyrs of the Armed Forces. Mobility aids like motorised wheelchairs, retrofitted scooties were distributed to the veterans and veer naris.

