Urban Air Named No. 1 In Adventure Parks Category On Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Retains No. 1 Spot as Leading Family Entertainment Center, Reflecting Strong Growth and Innovation in 2024

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park , the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused Unleashed Brands, has once again been recognized as the No. 1 family entertainment center in the adventure park category by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. The brand achieved an overall ranking of No.102 on the list, marking the seventh consecutive time Urban Air has taken the top spot.

The annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Urban Air's seven-year streak at the top of its category underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to innovation, cutting-edge attractions, and exceptional franchisee support. With new locations opening nationwide and continuous advancements in park experiences, Urban Air has solidified its position as a leader in the family entertainment industry.



2024 was marked by significant Urban Air brand milestones, including:



Franchise Expansion in Key Markets: Awarded 50 new franchises across California, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest, showcasing a commitment to strategic expansion in diverse and high-demand areas.

Innovation with Launch of Adventure Slides: Rolled out the highly-anticipated indoor Adventure Slides , marking a major milestone in the brand's continued innovation to delivering next-level experiences for its guests and driving profitable growth for franchisees. Sock it to Cancer Campaign: Partnered with the Unleashed Brands Foundation to raise awareness for childhood cancer, selling over 1 million specially designed grip socks for the cause.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Urban Air's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit .

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit .





About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands

Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts . It was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia,

Fishman

Public Relations,

[email protected]

or (580) 471-2845



SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED