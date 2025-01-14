(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes is excited to announce the expansion of its leveraged, single-stock lineup in the US with the launch of three new ETFs on the Nasdaq:



Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Holdings N.V. Daily ETF (ASMG)

Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Holding plc Daily ETF (ARMG) Leverage Shares 2X Long Taiwan Daily ETF (TSMG)



ASMG and ARMG are the first ETFs listed in the US to provide leveraged exposure to ASML and ARM, respectively. With expense ratios of 0.75%, all three are the lowest cost ETFs of their kind listed in the US.

“We are committed to providing institutional-quality leveraged returns to retail investors via a low-cost ETF wrapper,” said Leverage Shares CEO Jose Gonzales-Navarro.“Our expansion reflects rising investor demand for leveraged ETFs, which we aim to meet with our growing lineup of low-cost, US-listed funds.”

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ARM Holdings plc (ARM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) are all leading semiconductor companies, specializing in the design and development of semiconductor equipment, microprocessors, and integrated circuits.

“Launching the first 2X long ETFs for ASML and ARM gives investors access to more choices as demand grows for leveraged ETFs,” said Themes ETFs Chief Revenue Officer Paul Marino.“Our objective remains to provide investors with access to lower cost leveraged exposure in order to reduce the drag of fees and maximize total returns.”

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the“Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards. For more information, please visit

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

2Source: Leverage Shares, as of 30 September 2024.

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders as a sister company of Leverage Shares in 2023. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit

Investment involves significant risk.

ASMG, ARMG, and TSMG are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on innovative companies in the technology sector.

