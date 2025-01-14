Centercal Properties Earns First IREM Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterCal Properties LLC, a full-service commercial company serving the western U.S., today announced that its mixed-use retail center, The Veranda , has been recognized by IREM® (Institute of Real Estate Management) and received the group's CSP (Certified Sustainable Property ) certification. The recognition is a result of exceptional real estate management in green building performance and is the first IREM CSP for CenterCal.

The Veranda is the East Bay's next-generation shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Located in Concord, Calif., the 375,000-square-foot retail center offers a refined and authentic Mission Revival-style architecture, lush landscaping, exhilarating water features and enviable guest amenities, such as a gourmet grocery store and state-of-the-art cinema.

“With this certification, we help demonstrate that enjoyable and upscale retail, restaurant and entertainment experiences like The Veranda can also be environmentally healthy and sustainable,” said Jean Paul Wardy, CEO of CenterCal.“We are committed to maintaining The Veranda as a vibrant and responsible neighbor to the people of Concord and the surrounding region, and we look forward to our other properties also earning the same certification.”

The IREM Certified Sustainable Property is a prestigious sustainability certification program that focuses on the role of exceptional real estate management in green building performance. This certification is a mark of distinction for office, medical office, industrial, multifamily, senior housing, retail and self-storage properties. IREM's sustainability certification provides properties with recognition for resource efficiency and environmental programs.

“I'm proud to highlight The Veranda earning our Certified Sustainable Property certification, a key benchmark for environmental responsibility in real estate management,” said Libby Ekre, CPM®, 2024 IREM president and Principal with Bryten Real Estate Partners, a nationwide firm based in Phoenix, AZ.“This certification empowers property managers to take measurable steps toward sustainability, and demonstrates their commitment to operational excellence. Together, we're shaping a greener, more responsible future.”

To earn the certification, The Veranda had to first meet key baseline requirements and then earn necessary points across energy, water, health, recycling and purchasing categories. Tenants and residents increasingly associate environmental performance with quality, so the certification presents a prime opportunity to showcase high-quality, responsible real estate management.

About CenterCal Properties LLC

CenterCal Properties LLC, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the western U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal Properties has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, high standards, resourcefulness, delivering today and unwavering integrity, CenterCal Properties specializes in the investment, development, leasing and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use development from its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at .

About IREM Certified Sustainable Property Certification

The IREM Certified Sustainable Propert certification assesses the sustainability performance of existing properties in five categories – energy, water, health, recycling, and purchasing. Thousands of existing office, multifamily, and retail properties in the United States are working toward sustainability goals but cannot get LEED certification. IREM saw a need for a new sustainability certification program, one that is attainable, affordable, meaningful, and available to three main property types - office properties, multifamily communities, and shopping centers – and allows properties to demonstrate green performance to stakeholders.

About IREM

For 91 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support, and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM®, AMO® and CSP certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org

