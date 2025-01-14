400% Collagen Boost? Insights Reveal Potenza Fusion Tip's Transformative Power
Date
1/14/2025 8:47:06 AM
Data Highlights the Transformative Impact of Advanced Skincare Treatments
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh Laser & Aesthetics (RL&A), a leader in non-invasive skincare, has released a comprehensive report showcasing the impressive results of RF microneedling with the Potenza Fusion Tip. This in-depth analysis highlights how the innovative technology significantly enhances product absorption and stimulates collagen production, delivering lasting skin rejuvenation and improved overall skin health.
The report emphasizes RF microneedling's dual-action approach, combining precise micro-injuries with radiofrequency energy to penetrate deeper skin layers. RL&A's findings underscore the efficacy of the Potenza Fusion Tip in boosting results, backed by compelling data from clinical studies:
400% increase in collagen production after four treatments, according to research published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.
67% improvement in product absorption when using the Fusion Tip compared to traditional microneedling tips.
94% patient satisfaction rate , with most patients recommending RF microneedling to others.
Up to 60% improvement in skin texture, firmness, and wrinkles within three months of treatment, based on studies in Advances in Cosmetic Surgery.
"RF microneedling with the Potenza Fusion Tip is a game-changer in skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Michael Citron, Medical Director at RL&A. "Our report aims to educate patients and the broader skincare community about its transformative capabilities, offering a deeper understanding of how advanced technology can achieve long-term results."
Key Benefits of RF Microneedling
The report breaks down RF microneedling's effectiveness in addressing various skin concerns, including:
Acne scars : Up to 75% improvement in atrophic acne scars after multiple treatments.
Stretch marks : Significant reduction in size and discoloration, with 85% of patients reporting moderate to marked improvement.
Pore tightening : A 41.7% reduction in pore size, contributing to smoother and more refined skin.
Safe for all skin types : Unlike many traditional treatments, RF microneedling is effective across a range of skin tones, reducing the risk of hyperpigmentation.
View the full report by Raleigh Laser & Aesthetics here .
About Raleigh Laser & Aesthetics
Raleigh Laser & Aesthetics is a premier med spa offering personalized, non-invasive skincare solutions. Combining decades of expertise with state-of-the-art technology, RL&A helps clients achieve natural, radiant results. From advanced laser treatments to holistic skincare, the clinic is dedicated to enhancing confidence and well-being.
