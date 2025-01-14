Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market To Reach USD 5.7 Billion By 2028, Growing At A 20.0% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The non-thermal pasteurization is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with projections indicating it will reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028, up from USD 2.3 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. This market growth is driven by advancements in non-thermal pasteurization techniques, such as High-Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulse Electric Field (PEF), and other emerging methods, which offer advantages over traditional thermal pasteurization. The rising consumer demand for minimally processed food and beverage products that retain their natural flavor, texture, and nutritional value is a key driver behind this market expansion.

Increasing Popularity of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) and Toll Processing

A significant opportunity for the non-thermal pasteurization market lies in the growth of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) toll processors. Food manufacturers are increasingly outsourcing their HPP needs to these toll processors, opting not to invest in their own HPP equipment . This trend is driven by several factors, including the high cost of HPP equipment, the specialized knowledge required to operate it, and the flexibility and scalability that toll processors offer. As more manufacturers turn to HPP toll processing services, the demand for non-thermal pasteurization technologies is expected to rise.

Government Support in Food Processing Machinery and Equipment

Another important factor contributing to the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market is increased government investment in food processing machinery and equipment. Countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, and China are making significant investments to develop and enhance food processing technology. Non-thermal pasteurization technologies, which help reduce microorganisms and extend the shelf life of food and beverage products, are being recognized for their potential to improve food safety and quality. In the UK, for example, the government is investing in a food processing center that will provide access to cutting-edge equipment and expertise, helping food manufacturers adopt innovative technologies like non-thermal pasteurization to stay globally competitive and sustainable.

Rising Demand for Minimally Processed Foods in Europe

Europe is expected to see robust growth in the non-thermal pasteurization market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for minimally processed food products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking food options that retain their natural properties, such as flavor, texture, and nutritional content, without the use of preservatives and additives. Non-thermal pasteurization methods such as HPP, PEF, and UV light treatment are gaining popularity for their ability to preserve these qualities while ensuring product safety. Studies, including one published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology in 2021, have shown that HPP can maintain the nutritional quality of juice, such as orange juice, while ensuring its safety.

Nutritional Dairy Products: A Key Driver

The demand for nutritional dairy products is increasing, as consumers become more aware of the health benefits associated with dairy products rich in essential nutrients. Non-thermal pasteurization methods, particularly HPP, are being increasingly utilized in the dairy industry to produce safer products that retain higher nutritional value. HPP's ability to inactivate pathogens and spoilage microorganisms while preserving the nutritional quality of dairy products makes it a popular choice among food manufacturers. The rise in demand for safer and more nutritious dairy products is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market.

Pulse Electric Field (PEF) Technology: Expanding Applications

Pulse Electric Field (PEF) technology is gaining traction in the food industry, especially in the dairy sector, due to its ability to extend the shelf life of products and improve their quality. PEF processes food and beverage products using high-voltage electric fields, reducing the need for chemical preservatives and thermal treatments. This technology is particularly effective in the dairy industry, where it is used to process milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products. It also plays a key role in enhancing the extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables, improving flavor and nutritional value. The increasing demand for PEF-processed foods is expected to boost the market further during the forecast period.

The non-thermal pasteurization market is set for impressive growth, driven by advances in non-thermal techniques such as HPP, PEF, and UV light treatments. Opportunities abound in the areas of toll processing, government investments in food safety technologies, and rising consumer demand for minimally processed, nutritious foods. As manufacturers seek to meet these demands while ensuring food safety , non-thermal pasteurization technologies will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of the food and beverage industry . With the increasing awareness of the health benefits of these technologies, the market is expected to continue expanding, offering innovative solutions that preserve the nutritional integrity of food while extending its shelf life.

Non-thermal Pasteurization Companies



JBT Corporation (US)

Hiperbaric (Spain)

Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany)

Kobelco Construction Machinery Ltd. (Japan)

Lyras (Denmark)

Syntegon (Germany)

Multivac (Germany)

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd. (UK)

Pulsemaster (Netherlands) Elea (Germany)

